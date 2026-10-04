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2 men injured in separate North Philadelphia shootings, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Two men were injured in separate North Philadelphia shootings Sunday night, police said.  

The first shooting happened on the 2600 block of Ridge Drive just before 7 p.m., according to police. 

Police said a 40-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition. 

The second shooting happened on the 4500 block of North 18th Street at 7:09 p.m., police said. 

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 22-year-old man shot in his right forearm. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, police said.   

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

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