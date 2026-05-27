15-year-old boy shot in chest in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday, according to police.

CBS News Philadelphia

The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Nesper Street in the city's Mayfair neighborhood just after 5 p.m., police said.

The 15-year-old was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was placed in stable but critical condition, according to police.

The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.