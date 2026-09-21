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Man shot, killed inside Northeast Philadelphia corner store, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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A man was shot and killed inside a Northeast Philadelphia corner store Monday night, police said. 

The fatal shooting happened at a store at 899 Marcella St. around 8:45 p.m. in the city's Summerdale neighborhood.

Police said the man was found inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:59 p.m., according to police. 

So far, no arrest has been made, and police haven't recovered a weapon.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

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