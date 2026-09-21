Man shot, killed inside Northeast Philadelphia corner store, police say

A man was shot and killed inside a Northeast Philadelphia corner store Monday night, police said.

The fatal shooting happened at a store at 899 Marcella St. around 8:45 p.m. in the city's Summerdale neighborhood.

Police said the man was found inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:59 p.m., according to police.

So far, no arrest has been made, and police haven't recovered a weapon.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.