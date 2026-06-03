16-year-old boy shot near school in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood, police say

A Philadelphia school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday when a 16-year-old boy was shot nearby, police said.

The shooting happened on the 4900 block of Knox Street at around 8:30 a.m., which is near the Fitler School in the city's Germantown neighborhood.

Police said the 16-year-old was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition.

The Filter School was placed on lockdown for roughly 30 minutes, according to police.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.