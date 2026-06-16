Teen shot in back after walking outside Philadelphia corner store, police say

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back after walking out of a corner store in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of Margaret Street at around 7:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 15-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital, where they were placed in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation, police said. So far, no arrests have been made.