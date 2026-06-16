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Teen shot in back after walking outside Philadelphia corner store, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back after walking out of a corner store in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 2300 block of Margaret Street at around 7:30 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the 15-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital, where they were placed in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation, police said. So far, no arrests have been made.

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