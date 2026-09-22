Watch CBS News
Local News

Minors were playing with gun before Norristown shooting left 1 of them dead, officials say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A minor was shot and killed while playing with a gun with another minor in Norristown on Tuesday, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said. 

The shooting happened on the 800 block of Arch Street around 10:30 a.m., the DA's office said. 

An investigation revealed that two minors were playing with a firearm when one fatally shot the other, according to the DA's office. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The DA's office said the shooting is under investigation as a homicide. So far, no charges have been filed. 

Norristown Councilman William McCoy posted on Facebook that he's "hurting" after hearing the news about the shooting. He said the victim was one of his students. 

"I served him as a PBIS Coach at Norristown Area High School," McCoy wrote in part. "I knew him. I talked to him. I encouraged him. I poured into him. I believed in him."

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue