Minors were playing with gun before Norristown shooting left 1 of them dead, officials say

A minor was shot and killed while playing with a gun with another minor in Norristown on Tuesday, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of Arch Street around 10:30 a.m., the DA's office said.

An investigation revealed that two minors were playing with a firearm when one fatally shot the other, according to the DA's office. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA's office said the shooting is under investigation as a homicide. So far, no charges have been filed.

Norristown Councilman William McCoy posted on Facebook that he's "hurting" after hearing the news about the shooting. He said the victim was one of his students.

"I served him as a PBIS Coach at Norristown Area High School," McCoy wrote in part. "I knew him. I talked to him. I encouraged him. I poured into him. I believed in him."