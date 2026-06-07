Woman in custody after shooting inside Penn's Landing hotel

A woman was taken into custody after police said she shot a man inside a Philadelphia hotel Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Hilton Philadelphia on South Christopher Columbus Boulevard for reports of a shooting shortly before 10:30 a.m. At the Penn's Landing hotel, they located a 25-year-old woman in the lobby who told police she was the shooter.

The woman surrendered her gun to police and was arrested, police said.

The shooting victim, a 25-year-old man, was found in a nearby stairway with a gunshot wound to his neck and taken to a local hospital. Police said Sunday afternoon that he was initially in critical condition, but "has since been upgraded to stable."

According to police, investigators believe the man and woman were involved in physical altercation in a room on the ninth floor before the shooting happened. The shooting suspect was also taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries she sustained during the fight, police said.

Philadelphia Police said investigators are looking into any previous incidents involving the pair.