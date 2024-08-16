Watch CBS News
Man shot, killed in North Philadelphia neighborhood park, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in a park in the Olney neighborhood Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 700 block of East Olney Avenue for a shooting in the park around 7:37 p.m. This is near the Tacony Creek Park.

Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest and torso. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center by medics and was later pronounced dead at 7:55 p.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this time.

Philadelphia police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting PPD's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

