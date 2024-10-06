Pregnant woman killed in shooting at Wawa in Collingdale, Pennsylvania, police say; suspect charged

Teen killed in triple shooting, "Vote" sign on display outside Philadelphia's City Hall, more news

A 30-year-old woman was charged with murder after fatally shooting a pregnant woman outside of a Wawa in Collingdale, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, police said.

Evelena Williams was charged with first-degree murder, criminal homicide, first-degree murder of an unborn child and other offenses for fatally shooting 32-year-old Latoya Davis, police said

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Wawa at 910 MacDade Boulevard in Collingdale just after 7 p.m., according to police.

Police said officers arrived at the Wawa and found Davis lying on the ground in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was pronounced dead at 7:25 p.m., police said.

Williams talked with police at the scene of the shooting and told officers she was the one who shot Davis, police said. Williams told police she fired one shot at Davis and then put the gun away in her car, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said they found a Ruger .380 semiautomatic gun in her car and located a fired cartridge casing at the scene.

Williams told police she was licensed to carry a firearm.

A video recovered from Wawa shows Williams shooting Davis while she was running away from her, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.