Shohei Ohtani agrees to record-breaking $700 million, 10-year contract with Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani announced on his Instagram account Saturday that he is signing with the Dodgers after 6 seasons with the Angels.

The AP reports that Ohtani's contract is for 10 years and $700 million, according to a statement issued by agent Nez Balelo.

Saturday's announcement caps one of the most expensive bidding wars in Major League Baseball history. Ohtani's deal would be the richest for a player in league history.

The announcement comes days after speculation over where the baseball superstar would land. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed earlier this week that Ohtani met with the team.

Ohtani's deal with the Dodgers breaks the previous record of $426.5 million. That was a 12-year deal for Angels outfielder Mike Trout in 2019.

In his post, Ohtani thanked the Angels organization for their support, but had a special message for Dodgers fans:

"I pledge to always do what's best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world."

Ohtani signaled that there would be a press conference at some point to discuss his decision and what Is to come.