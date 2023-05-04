Watch CBS News
Deptford police to hold lawn sign fundraiser for Bobby Shisler

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Deptford Township Police Department is holding a lawn sign fundraiser for wounded Officer Bobby Shisler and his family. Shisler is currently recovering after he was shot in the line of duty on March 10.   

The signs saying "Shisler Strong" will go on sale starting at 6:30 p.m. Only two signs per person can be purchased with cash for $15 each and will be available until they're sold out.

Signs can not be placed on hold and will not be sold ahead of time. 

The fundraiser is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 72.

