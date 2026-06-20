Several RVs destroyed in Barnegat park fire

Several fire companies from surrounding area of Barnegat Township responded to a fast moving fire at Sun Retreat RV Park on Saturday morning.

Crews from Barnegat Fire Company arrived for a fire call that had quickly spread to two RVs just after 11 a.m.

A mutual aid response was requested from Stafford Township Fire Company, Eagleswood Township Volunteer Fire Company, Forked River Fire Department, and Waretown Fire Company.

Additional agencies responding included Barnegat First Aid Squad, Stafford EMS Rehab Unit, Berkeley Township Hazmat Team and Lakewood Hazmat Team and the New Jersey State Forest Fire Service.

Barnegat Fire Company said the Forest Fire Service played a critical role in keeping the fire from spreading to the surrounding wooded areas by providing suppression operations and backfiring techniques.

In all, five RVs were destroyed in the fire but all occupants staying at the park made it out safely with no injuries reported. Crews remained on scene for three hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ocean County Fire Marshal's Office.