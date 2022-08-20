SEPTA's new schedule to take effect Sunday across Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Starting on Sunday, you're going to see changes to SEPTA service in the Delaware Valley. SEPTA's new regional time-tables will take effect.

New service to the Wawa Station in Delaware County begins with a 6:10 a.m. departure on Sunday.

Also, SEPTA is restoring early morning service to the airport on weekends.

And there will be earlier trips to Center City on the Trenton, Lansdale-Doylestown, and West Trenton lines.