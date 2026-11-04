SEPTA suspends Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail service after person struck by Amtrak train

SEPTA has temporarily suspended its Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line after a person was struck by an Amtrak train, according to the transit agency.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon near Glenolden Station, according to SEPTA.

Passengers are advised to consider alternate routes, including the Airport and Media/Wawa lines to service to/from Penn Medicine Station. A list of options is provided on SEPTA's website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.