SEPTA investigates after transit officer shoves man, knocking man in wheelchair into street in Philadelphia

SEPTA officials are investigating after a video on social media showed a transit police officer shoving a man and knocking him into a man in a wheelchair, who then fell into the street in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Transit police were conducting "an enhanced fare evasion enforcement effort" Monday afternoon at the Allegheny L stop when the incident occurred, spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

The video shared on Facebook shows a SEPTA police officer shoving a man with both hands near the station. The man stumbles backward, knocking a man in a wheelchair into the street. Another SEPTA officer appears to check on the man in the wheelchair while the altercation continues.

SEPTA police caught the man "tailgating" another passenger through the gate and were attempting to escort him off the property, Busch said in an email to CBS News Philadelphia. No one was injured.

Officials opened an internal investigation into the incident shortly after it happened, Busch said. SEPTA will share the results of that investigation when it is over, he added.

Busch confirmed the social media video is part of the investigation in addition to surveillance and police body camera footage.