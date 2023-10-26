Possible SEPTA strike could shut down Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, buses, trolleys

How would a possible SEPTA strike impact riders?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Workers in Transport Workers Union Local 234 have already authorized a strike if no agreement with SEPTA is reached by the end of the day on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The union represents roughly 4,000 workers.

If no agreement is reached, operators on SEPTA buses, trolleys and the Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line could walk off the job at the start of service on Nov. 1 - causing huge headaches for customers while putting pressure on the agency to iron out a deal for better wages, working conditions, increased staffing and hiring in-house mechanics for buses.

SEPTA sent out a statement Wednesday warning of service disruptions if there is a work stoppage.

You can read the full service interruption guide on SEPTA's website. Details on the union's demands and negotiations are below.

"There has been progress in the contract negotiations, and there is an urgency to reach a new agreement that will avoid a disruption to City Transit Division bus, trolley, Market-Frankford Line and Broad Street Line services," SEPTA's statement says.

What is Transit Workers Union Local 234 looking for?

A spokesperson with the largest SEPTA Union didn't have an update Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a statement from the union earlier this month acknowledged "modest progress" in negotiations, but is titled "Going Nowhere Fast."

The union says drivers can make a lot more with a commercial driver's license driving a truck or delivery van. Drivers start at $20 an hour and over four years get pay increases to the regular rate. The union also wants cost-of-living increases.

Some staffers are "drafted" or called in on their days off for overtime when the schedule demands it, the union says.

SEPTA says if service is interrupted due to a strike, Regional Rail will be the best public transit option for getting around Philadelphia. However, cash won't be accepted on trains. Customers will have to be prepared with a loaded SEPTA Key card or buy a Quick Trip ticket with their cash.

"To ensure safe boarding and avoid confusion, SEPTA staff will direct customers when to proceed to the platform. Please expect crowding and possible delays," SEPTA says on its website.

Most suburban bus and trolley routes and the Norristown High Speed Line wouldn't be affected by this strike, but routes that travel from the suburbs into the city would change - with some terminating before they reach the Philadelphia city limits. Others would be diverted.

The LUCY shuttle service in University City will continue to run.

CCT Connect rides will continue to operate for registered ADA and Shared Ride customers but riders should expect increased traffic.

Riders caught off guard by possible strike

SEPTA is a lifeline for many to move in and around the city.

News of a looming strike caught many riders off guard.

"I don't have money to catch a cab or use Uber. I don't have any of that stuff – I have no other way of transporting myself from Kensington to out here," Anthony Bizzell, of Kensington, said.

"I take it to come to work, I take it to go to my facilities, I take it to go to my activities every day," he added.

Another rider, Jessica Randall, of Ridley Park, Delaware County, isn't sure of how she would navigate around without the SEPTA service she currently uses.

"I can't immediately think of what my alternative would be and everyone would be thinking the same thing," Randall said.

How would the strike impact schools in Philadelphia?

Thousands of students across the city rely on SEPTA to get to and from school.

A spokesperson for Philadelphia public schools says they'll release their own plan on what the strike could mean for students who take rail and bus lines by Friday.

Potential strikes by other SEPTA unions

Two other SEPTA unions are also looking for new contracts.

The Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 has voted and authorized a strike, although the president told CBS News Philadelphia Wednesday there is no date yet on when they could walk off the job. It represents about 190 officers.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen are awaiting results of a strike vote with a deadline later next month. It represents 160 engineers.

Suburban SEPTA routes affected by service interruption

This information was taken from SEPTA's website on Oct. 25.

Route 94: Service to Chestnut Hill will be temporarily discontinued. Bus service will end at Montgomery Avenue & Paper Mill Road (Erdenheim).

Route 97: Service to Chestnut Hill will be temporarily discontinued. Bus service will begin/end at Montgomery Avenue & Paper Mill Road (Erdenheim). All trips that normally serve Chestnut Hill will instead use Northwestern Avenue and Stenton Avenue.

Route 103: All trips to/from Ardmore will bypass Overbrook Park using Victory Avenue, West Chester Pike, Lynn Blvd. and Township Line Rd. Scheduled service to/from Overbrook Park will not operate.

Route 105: All trips will bypass Overbrook Park using Victory Avenue, West Chester Pike, Lynn Blvd., Township Line Rd. and City Avenue. Service to 63rd & Malvern will be discontinued.

Route 106: All trips will bypass Overbrook Park using Victory Avenue, West Chester Pike, Lynn Blvd., Township Line Rd. and City Avenue. Scheduled service to/from Overbrook Park will not operate.

Route 108: Current route between 69th St. and Yeadon will operate. All services to Paschall, Elmwood and Eastwick will be discontinued. Alternate routing will serve Airport Business and Center, Philadelphia International Airport and UPS via Darby Transportation Center.

Route 115: Service to Philadelphia International Airport will be temporarily discontinued. Bus service will begin/end at Folcroft East Industrial Park.

Routes 124/125: Service to Center City, William H. Gray III 30th Street Station and Wissahickon Transportation Center will be discontinued. All service will begin/end at Villanova Station (Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail Line) or Gulph Mills Station.

Routes 129, 130, & 133: Service to Frankford & Knights will be temporarily discontinued. Bus service will begin/end at Cornwells Heights Station for connections to the Trenton Regional Rail Line.

Routes 310 and 311 (Horsham Breeze): Weekday service will begin/end at Willow Grove Station (Warminster Regional Rail Line). Service will operate every 60 minutes all day.