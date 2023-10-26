Person of interest in custody in fatal shooting of SEPTA bus driver in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman who police claim fits the description of the person who shot and killed a SEPTA bus driver in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood Thursday was taken into custody.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Germantown and Abbotsford Avenues.

According to police, the driver, identified as 48-year-old Bernard Gribbin, of SEPTA's Route 23 was shot multiple times in his chest and abdomen area. He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where he later died.

"This is a very traumatic incident for the entire SEPTA family," SEPTA Transit Police Chief Chuck Lawson said. "Quite frankly, we're shell-shocked."

Officials said surveillance video from a nearby store captured the suspect moments after she fired multiple shots.

"She was on the bus, the way it was described to me, stepped off the bus, fired into the bus," Interim 1st Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said. "Then got on and off several times."

Police said a woman in her early 20s was on the bus, got off the bus and fired the first shot, then got on and off a number of times while firing more shots. Multiple people were on the bus, but none of them were hurt.

The driver had been employed with the regional public transportation authority for 12 years, SEPTA Transit Police said.

Bilal El-Bedawi was driving directly behind the number 23 bus just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday. He remembers hearing a loud bang.

"Then I heard an initial boom. So I thought the handicap landing had fell or was inoperable," he said. "So after that, it was consecutive boom, boom, boom, boom."

From where he sat, El-Bedawi said he could see passengers on the bus frantically trying to get out of harm's way.

"That's when people began to exit the emergency exits, side windows, and things of that nature," he said.

The person was taken into custody shortly before noon at Greene Street and West Queen Lane in Germantown. No weapon has been recovered as of Thursday night.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

"We don't have a report of a disturbance or an argument," Vanore said. "We just don't know."

"There was no significant interaction between this individual and the operator," Lawson said. "This appears to have happened with unknown cause that we can determine at this point."

Chief Lawson said he is confident they have the shooter in custody. The woman has not yet been identified.

The fatal shooting happened as workers in the Transport Workers Union Local 234 have authorized a strike if no agreement with SEPTA is reached by the end of the day on Halloween.

Thousands of SEPTA employees could walk off the job if no agreement is reached.

Dozens of union captains carried signs calling for a new deal outside the Transit Workers Union Local 234 hall as negotiations continue with SEPTA.

"Our life is a life. we have to go home to our families and it's unfortunate that we lose one of our coworkers to violence we've been talking about," a man said.

Tensions remain high just days away from thousands of SEPTA workers walking off the job.

Safety is a central issue in negotiations with workers demanding more police on public transit to protect themselves and riders.

"The guy got killed today. He didn't have no protection. He ain't stand a chance at all, you know? Safety is a big point. That's what we really want," a man said.

The current contract expires at midnight on Oct. 31. A strike could be immediate, leaving tens of thousands without a ride in the city.

"We aren't going to comment on negotiations today. Everyone at SEPTA is processing this tragic and senseless loss," SEPTA said in a statement to CBS News Philadelphia.

TWU President Brian Pollitt, who was outspoken on the need for increasing security and safety for SEPTA workers and riders, told CBS Philadelphia: "Contracts should be written in ink, not blood."

Union members said Gribbin's death could have been prevented.