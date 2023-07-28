SEPTA trolley crashes in Southwest Philadelphia; 3 injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were injured after an out-of-service SEPTA trolley went off the tracks and crashed in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday night, SEPTA said.

The crash happened at Island Avenue and Cobbs Creek Parkway at around 10:30 p.m.

SEPTA says the trolley at the Elmwood Depot went off the tracks and made contact with a vehicle and house.

A mechanic on the trolley was taken to Presbyterian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SEPTA said. There were no passengers on board during the crash.

Two others inside the vehicle the trolley crashed into were injured, according to SEPTA.

SEPTA officials are investigating the crash.

There have been multiple crashes involving SEPTA vehicles in the past week.

On Tuesday night, a SEPTA bus crashed into a building in Center City.

Last week, two SEPTA buses crashed into each other in Rhawnhurst. The crash left one person dead and 13 others injured.