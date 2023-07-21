1 dead, 13 injured after 2 SEPTA buses collide at Shelmire Avenue in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 72-year-old passenger was killed and more than a dozen people were injured after two SEPTA buses collided in Northeast Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood Friday afternoon. The crash happened just after noon on Roosevelt Boulevard, near Shelmire Avenue.

It was an extremely frightening afternoon for people on the buses. The hard collision injured 14 people, two of them critically. One man who was on the second bus walked CBS News Philadelphia through what he saw.

"Somebody yelled, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa,'" Robert West Jr., a passenger, said, "like they missed their stop or something."

West was on the Route 14 bus Friday afternoon, heading to get a haircut. But his day was derailed when the bus he was on slammed into the back of another SEPTA bus. Surveillance video nearby shows the moment those two buses collided.

"My phone flew out of my pocket," West said. "One guy on the other seat across the aisle, he flew out of his seat."

Chopper 3 video shows people laid out on the grass in front of the Roosevelt Apartment homes, which were already evacuated for an unrelated fire alarm.

Ada Marin was waiting in her car to go back inside and watched the crash unfold right in front of her.

"There was a guy who was holding his head, another guy with blood running down his leg," Marin said. "A guy with blood on his arms. Over here, this bus had somebody who collapsed."

According to Philadelphia police, one died and 13 people were injured in the crash, one of them critically.

West says he helped one man get off the bus after the crash and that he's just happy to be alive and able to walk away.

"Shocking. That's all I can say," West said. "It was shocking."

Philadelphia police and SEPTA are still on-scene investigating what led up to this crash. So far, there is no word on when crews will get this section of Roosevelt Boulevard reopened.