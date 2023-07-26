Watch CBS News
SEPTA bus crashes into Center City store, police say

By Tom Ignudo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus crashed into a store in Center City on Tuesday night, police said. 

The bus crashed into a store at the intersection of 15th and Walnut Streets just before 9 p.m.

SEPTA bus crashes into Center City store, police say

The driver was taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition, police said. 

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash, SEPTA said. 

SEPTA is investigating the cause of the crash. 

Last week, two SEPTA buses crashed in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section, which left a 72-year-old man dead and 13 others injured. 

SEPTA bus crashes into Center City store, police say

First published on July 25, 2023 / 10:16 PM

