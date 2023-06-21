Watch CBS News
SEPTA increases transit police force by 10% with 21 new officers sworn in

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

SEPTA Transit Police welcoming its largest cadet class in 20 years amid safety concerns
SEPTA Transit Police welcoming its largest cadet class in 20 years amid safety concerns 03:34

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is boosting its transit police ranks after 21 new officers were sworn in at their headquarters in Philadelphia's Center City Wednesday.

The large class increases SEPTA's force by more than 10%, according to officials.

The officers graduated from the Municipal Police Academy at Delaware County Community College last week.

SEPTA also recently hired four officers from other police departments. 

First published on June 21, 2023 / 2:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

