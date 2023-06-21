SEPTA increases transit police force by 10% with 21 new officers sworn in

SEPTA Transit Police welcoming its largest cadet class in 20 years amid safety concerns

SEPTA Transit Police welcoming its largest cadet class in 20 years amid safety concerns

SEPTA Transit Police welcoming its largest cadet class in 20 years amid safety concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is boosting its transit police ranks after 21 new officers were sworn in at their headquarters in Philadelphia's Center City Wednesday.

The large class increases SEPTA's force by more than 10%, according to officials.

RELATED: SEPTA welcoming its largest cadet class in 20 years amid safety concerns

The officers graduated from the Municipal Police Academy at Delaware County Community College last week.

SEPTA also recently hired four officers from other police departments.

ALSO SEE: Frightened riders plea for more police in wake of SEPTA shootings, stabbing