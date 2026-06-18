SEPTA, transit police tentatively agree to new contract, averting strike during busy summer in Philadelphia

SEPTA and its police union have tentatively agreed to a new contract, averting a strike during what's expected to be a huge summer for tourism in Philadelphia.

SEPTA said Wednesday that it's reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109. The prior contract expired on March 31.

The agreement now goes to union members for a ratification vote, then to the SEPTA board.

SEPTA says serious crime on the transportation system is at its lowest level in a decade, thanks to the work of transit police.

"We have been committed to negotiating in good faith to reach an agreement that is fair to the hardworking men and women of the SEPTA Transit Police Department," said transit officer and FOTP Lodge #109 President Omari J. Bervine in a joint statement from the two organizations. "I want to thank the negotiators for their diligence, and also SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer for his role in helping us reach a resolution."

In the statement, Sauer said in part, "We are pleased to have a tentative agreement that is fair to our current officers, and will continue to make a career with the SEPTA Transit Police attractive to new recruits."

SEPTA police last went on strike in December 2023 because of a dispute over the length of their next contract.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to FOTP Lodge 109 for more details on the deal.