Large police response to barricaded, armed man causes SEPTA delays, road closures in West Philadelphia

A large police response is causing SEPTA trolley delays and detours, as well as road closures in West Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

Officers are stationed outside an apartment building on the 4700 block of Chester Avenue, where a man is inside with a rifle.

Residents have been evacuated and police have been trying to talk the man out of the building.

Philadelphia police tell us no shots have been fired, and the man is by himself.

CBS News Philadelphia

This is causing detours on SEPTA and road closures in the area. The T3 trolley is not running past the scene on Chester Avenue, and is being replaced with shuttle buses temporarily.

Additionally, Chester Avenue is closed between 47th and 48th streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated.