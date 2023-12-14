SEPTA Transit Police strike could be a "long one," union official says as negotiations continue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA Transit Police officers are on the picket line Thursday night after the Fraternal Order of Transit Police Union rejected SEPTA's latest deal and members voted overwhelmingly to strike.

The strike has many riders concerned for their safety.

"They're cold," Troy Parham, the vice president of the FOTP, said. "They're frustrated. They don't think we should be out here, nor do I."

With the strike, more than 170 officers were off the transit system. And while sides did return to the negotiating table, union officials said those talks didn't go so well.

"This probably will be a long one," Parham said. "Because we're not gonna move on our position, and their position is they're not moving, so I don't know where we go from here."

While the strike continues, SEPTA says it won't go without a law enforcement presence. The authority says its supervisory officers, about 40 of them, will be out on patrol and it's getting help from Philadelphia police and some area university departments.

"We know this isn't something we can do for a long period of time," Andrew Busch, the director of media relations at SEPTA, said. "But we do have to maintain safe operations for the 700,000 customers that rely on us every day."

But many riders CBS Philadelphia spoke with weren't sold on that plan, saying the strike just raises safety concerns they've long had.

In April through September in 2023, transit police reported four murders, 57 aggravated assaults and 83 robberies.

"It's just dangerous to travel by yourself," Yvone Young, of Southwest Philly, said. "So hopefully they'll resolve it as soon as possible I guess."

And for some riders, ending this strike would just be a first step. Ultimately, they want to see the transit authority add even more officers to the system.

"I think they need more people on SEPTA, Market-Frankford Lines, patrolling. Because it's crazy the way things go these days," Young said.

Union leaders say they are scheduled to be back at the negotiating table at 9 a.m. Friday