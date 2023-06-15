Watch CBS News
Security guard shot on SEPTA's Market-Frankford line: officials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Trains will be going around the Arrott Transportation Center after a security guard was shot on SEPTA's Market-Frankford line Thursday afternoon, officials said.

SEPTA officials told CBS News Philadelphia that a Scotlandyard Security guard was shot and taken to the hospital. The victim is a 27-year-old man and he was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is said to be in critical but stable condition.

Police say a weapon was recovered and there are no arrests at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

First published on June 15, 2023 / 4:05 PM

