SEPTA CEO Leslie Richards to step down, agency says

SEPTA CEO Leslie Richards has announced she will step down from that position next month.

Richards, who is also the transit agency's general manager, will leave both roles on Nov. 29, SEPTA announced Thursday.

Richards was at the helm for five years, during which SEPTA dealt with recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, redesigned its bus network, introduced the SEPTA Key Advantage system and worked to secure additional public funding, according to the announcement from SEPTA.

"It has been an honor to lead SEPTA, and especially to lead our 9,500 employees, each of whom brings incredible expertise, dedication and heart to serving our community," Richards said in the announcement.

She added that she is looking forward to expanding her role as a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Weitzman School of Design and "pursuing other opportunities to serve the community."

SEPTA board chair Kenneth Lawrence said the agency plans to conduct a nationwide search for its next chief executive. The board announced chief operating officer Scott Sauer will serve as interim general manager until a successor is hired.