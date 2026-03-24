SEPTA bus involved in crash with Amazon truck in Northeast Philadelphia

A SEPTA bus and an Amazon tractor-trailer were involved in a crash in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday morning.

The collision happened at Academy Road near Eden Street around 9 a.m.

A SEPTA spokesperson said, based on early information from the scene, it appears four people were injured. The extent of those injuries and what led up to the crash is still unknown.

Video from Chopper 3 showed traffic was still moving around the scene as of 9:15 a.m.

Crash involving SEPTA bus and tractor-trailer CBS Philadelphia

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.