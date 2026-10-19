Xfinity Mobile Arena's new sensory room offers quiet space for fans with autism, ADHD

A Sixers game brings loud cheers, bright lights and plenty of excitement. For people with autism, ADHD, PTSD or sensory processing needs, the atmosphere can sometimes feel overwhelming.

Now, families attending events at Xfinity Mobile Arena have a quieter place to step away and reset.

The idea grew from Kidology's play-based approach to therapy. The organization first introduced its work to families on a therapy bus, with spaces designed to help children learn and feel at ease.

"I recreated the inside to look like one of our one-on-one rooms in the clinic," said Kidology founder Luba Patlakh-Kaplun.

CBS News Philadelphia

At the arena, the sensory room is modeled after Kidology's Bucks County clinic, where children receive speech, occupational and physical therapy. The space includes features such as a sensory crawl area.

"We grow through play," Patlakh-Kaplun said. "They're growing, and they're learning."

The room is located on the suite level. Xfinity Mobile Arena Senior Director of Communications Tori Kimberly said it is used during Flyers and Sixers games, as well as family events such as Disney on Ice.

"It's meant as a place for them to take 10 or 15 minutes, get regulated, and hopefully they're able to go back out to the game with a sensory bag," Kimberly said.

The free bags include items such as a coloring book and fidget toys. The room is available during all events, and adults who need a break can use it, too.

"Life is hard enough," Patlakh-Kaplun said. "We just want to make this part a little easier. We hope to help as many families as we can."