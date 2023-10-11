Suspected killer of Philadelphia Streets Department worker arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The suspected killer of a Philadelphia Streets Department worker was caught Wednesday morning.

U.S. Marshals arrested Senaaj Jackson in the 2400 block of Arlington Street in North Philadelphia around 6:30 a.m.

According to a news release, U.S. Marshals were tipped off that Jackson was visiting a family member in North Philadelphia. When members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force arrived, they found Jackson and took him in without incident.

Jackson was wanted for allegedly fatally shooting Streets Department worker 21-year-old Masir Williams inside a corner store in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood last month.

According to Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp, Williams and two coworkers were working near the store, located in the 2300 block of Oakford Street, on Sept 7. Williams went into the store, where Gripp said he got into a fight with a man they believe is Jackson.

Investigators allege Jackson shot Williams twice, once in his back and once in his forearm. Williams was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Williams had worked for the city's Streets Department for six months.

"This fugitive task force will never stop fighting for justice and the good citizens of Philadelphia," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark, the supervisor of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force for eastern Pennsylvania, said in a statement. "The arrest of Senaaj Jackson is another example of the dedicated relationship between the U.S. Marshals Service and the Philadelphia Police Department."