21-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of Philadelphia Streets Department worker: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say a 21-year-old man is on the run after shooting and killing a city Streets Department worker in a Point Breeze corner store Thursday morning.

Senaaj Jackson, 21, is wanted for the shooting inside the worker store on the 2300 block of Oakford Street around 8:45 a.m.

Police on Friday identified the victim as 21-year-old Masir Williams of Strawberry Mansion.

Williams was with the Streets Department for six months when on Thursday, he and two other workers were working near the store. Williams then went inside, police Sgt. Eric Gripp said Thursday.

Police say 21-year-old Senaaj Jackson is wanted for the fatal shooting of Philadelphia Streets Department worker Masir Williams on Sept. 7 in a Point Breeze corner store. Philadelphia Police

Police believe Jackson shot Williams after a fight.

Williams was pronounced dead at Jefferson University Hospital after 10 a.m.

Williams had been with the city's streets department for six months.

Jackson is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call the Philadelphia police homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or dial 911. There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction, as with all Philadelphia homicides.

