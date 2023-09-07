Philadelphia Streets Department worker shot, killed inside Point Breeze store: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Homicide detectives say the Philadelphia Streets Department worker who was shot in a Point Breeze corner store did not survive.

Earlier Thursday, police Sgt. Eric Gripp said the worker was shot around 8:45 a.m. at a store in the 2300 block of Oakford Street.

Three Streets Department workers arrived to do work in the area when the victim, a 21-year-old man, went into the store, Gripp said.

Gripp said the man got into a "physical altercation" with someone inside the store and was shot twice -- once in his back and once in his left forearm. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The alleged shooter ran out of the store and fled, Gripp said.

Gripp said police have a "number of witnesses" and there were cameras in the area.

Gripp said the shooting "just goes to speak of the level of violence that we see in the city."

"You'll hear that our shooting numbers are down, our homicide numbers are down, and that is true," Gripp said. "But still, we are not anywhere close to where we need to be. Things like this should not be happening."

The victim has been with the Streets Department for six months, Gripp said. HIs name has not yet been released.

Police are still looking for the alleged shooter.