Sen. Bob Casey reveals prostate cancer diagnosis, expects to make full recovery

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey announced Thursday morning that last month he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In a statement, Senator Casey revealed the diagnosis.

"Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer," the statement read. "While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family."

Senator Casey also said he will undergo surgery over the coming months and is expected to make a full recovery.

"I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption and I look forward to the work ahead," he said.

Casey is one of now two Democratic Senators representing Pennsylvania in the United States Senate as earlier this week John Fetterman was officially sworn in as a senator.

The Democrats will have a 51-49 majority in the coming Congress.