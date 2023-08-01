See it: Photos show inside of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann's home after search

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. - The attorney for Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann's estranged wife is giving us a look inside their home.

This comes as Heuermann's estranged wife, 59-year-old Asa Ellerup, said that their family was blindsided.

Ellerup's attorney provided CBS New York with photos after investigators spent 12 days tearing through the Massapequa Park home.

"She had no idea this was going on. Her husband is a suspect. She is not a suspect. She has not been questioned by the police in all of this. It has been extremely overwhelming for her and the children to piece life back together," Ellerup's attorney Robert Macedonia said.

Check out the photos below, which show the aftermath of the police search.

The estranged wife of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is speaking out after investigators spent days searching their Massapequa Park home. Photo obtained by CBS New York

