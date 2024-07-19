Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify Monday about Trump shooting

Officials alerted to gunman in Trump shooting New details reveal Secret Service was notified of gunman before he shot at Trump 02:05

Washington — U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle will testify to the House Oversight Committee on Monday amid calls for her resignation or firing in wake of Saturday's attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

"Americans demand answers from Director Kimberly Cheatle about the Secret Service's historic security failures that led to the attempted assassination of President Trump, murder of an innocent victim, and harm to others in the crowd," GOP Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the committee's chairman, said in a statement confirming the hearing at 10 a.m. ET.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the agency is "committed to better understanding what happened before, during, and after" the shooting "to ensure it never happens again."

The Republican-led committee and Secret Service have been in a back-and-forth this week about a potential date for Cheatle to testify, which culminated in Comer subpoenaing the director to appear before lawmakers on Monday.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle speaks during a press conference at the Secret Service's Chicago Field Office on June 4, 2024. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

In response, the agency said Cheatle welcomed the opportunity to testify, but asked that the date be pushed back to later in the week or the following week.

Comer and the committee's top Democrat, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, declined the request, saying in a rare joint statement that she "must appear before the House Oversight Committee without delay on Monday."

The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general announced Wednesday it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the attempted assassination, and other congressional Republicans have also vowed to launch their own inquiries.

On Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify to the House Judiciary Committee about the bureau's investigation into the incident.

Ellis Kim, Andres Triay and Nicole Sganga contributed reporting.