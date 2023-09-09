Search for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante continues on day 10

Danelo Cavlcante has been spotted at least 10 times since his Chester County Prison escape

KENNETT SQUARE (CBS) -- More than a week ago, Danelo Cavalcante escaped prison and has remained on the run since. Pennsylvania State Police say Danelo Cavalcante was spotted once again this time in the search area twice on Friday.

As the manhunt continues on day 10, troopers remain near Longwood and Conservatory Roads positioned every few hundred yards.

It was a relatively quiet Saturday near the search area in Kennett Square. Pennsylvania State Police helicopters were back circling the area near Longwood Gardens several different times.

Law enforcement could be seen on the perimeter with long guns.

"I think they're doing everything they can, to be honest with you," Gina Dezio said.

Cavalcante has now been spotted at least ten times since his brazen escape from the Chester County prison last Thursday.

Police say Friday's sightings "were actual visual sightings" rather than caught on surveillance cameras.

"If they're seeing something over there and they've been really looking over there -- if people would just let them do their job, they'll find them. They'll find them," Dezio said.

All of this comes after a flurry of law enforcement activity Friday night. Police have yet to detail what happened at that time, but do say the perimeter Saturday has shifted once again.

Dezio lives across the street on Baltimore Pike.

"Out my window, you can see they're back on the righthand side," she said.

Dezio says except for a coffee run and to walk her dog, she's staying in her house until Cavalcante is back in custody.

"It's nerve-racking, you know," Dezio said. "I have two garages. One locks and one doesn't lock. So every morning I look."

Not too far away, the 38th Annual Mushroom Festival was underway. Organizers and Kennett Square Police both say security is bolstered with the manhunt still ongoing.

Police are still urging the public to report anything suspicious as the search continues.

They're also no longer in need of any food or supply donations from the community.