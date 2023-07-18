From Taney Dragons to MLB draft, Giants' Scott Bandura closer to achieving big-league dreams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From the big stage as a little leaguer with the Taney Dragons to starring at Princeton University, Scott Bandura is one step closer to realizing his dream of playing in MLB after the San Francisco Giants drafted him earlier this month.

"This has been the dream since I was enough to pick up a baseball," Scott Bandura said.

The Princeton University star had a dream come true earlier this month after he was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the seventh round of the MLB draft. Bandura has since put pen to paper to sign his first professional contract.

Draft prospect Scott Bandura participates in the MLB baseball draft combine, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP

"It was incredible," Steve Bandura, his dad, said. "It was really emotional."

Scott Bandura's dad, Steve, coached him as a kid in South Philadelphia. His dad was thrilled about where his son landed.

"It was great," Steve said. "We didn't have to sweat it out. It was emotional, too. Everybody's crying. My wife, my daughter. it was really emotional, it's a long road."

That road went through Williamsport and the Little League World Series.

Bandura was a catcher. His battery mate, Mo'ne Davis, became an icon.

"Most of us were really close before that summer happened," Bandura said. "And then, a lot of us went to high school together. Mo'ne stayed at our house a few nights a week through high school, just to make the commute easier. So we all still talk every day."

Scott Bandura celebrates scoring the tying run on a triple by Zion Spearman off Pearland pitcher Landon Donley in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2014. Gene J. Puskar/AP

His dad remembers that time well.

"Those kids played travel baseball, basketball, soccer together year-round from the time they were little. So, it was a special group and to experience it with that group was amazing," Steve Bandura said.

Scott Bandura said the Giants are going to get a player who loves the game.

"They're getting a guy who loves to play baseball and loves the game, and I've been a student of the game my entire life," he said. "I have an elevated IQ and instincts for the game. I think that's going to carry me as far as any other tool would."

Dad can't wait to see where the journey takes him.

"To see him embarking on the next chapter of his life is awesome," Steve said, "and so fortunate to have this opportunity and I know he'll take full advantage of it."