2 Navy veterans turned a dream into one of Chester County's few Black-owned ice cream shops

On hot summer days, families line up at Scoops 'N' Smiles on King Street in Malvern for a sweet treat. For many customers, it has become a summer tradition.

"It's terrific," George Dippell, from Malvern, said. "I have grandchildren; every time they come to visit, they want to come here."

Brothers Akain Rowland and Yusef Jackson co-founded the shop in 2016. They expanded five years later with a second location in West Chester.

The brothers say Scoops 'N' Smiles is about more than ice cream. As part of Black Business Month, they hope their success inspires the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"I think that being a Black-owned business is very important to our community, for the young people to see that it can be done by somebody that looks like them," Rowland said.

Before opening the ice cream shop, Rowland and Jackson served in the Navy and worked as accountants. But after years in different careers, they found their passion in serving scoops.

Rowland remembers the excitement surrounding their first day of business.

"We had like 220 people show up for a soft opening," Rowland said. "I was like, I guess we're doing this."

The business has grown into a community favorite, employing 27 people, including part-timers, full-timers and managers.

"It's delicious," Renee Jones from Malvern said. "It's the best ice cream in town, if you haven't tried some. Scoops 'N' Smiles."

For younger customers, the toppings are part of the fun.

"I like to get Nerds, rainbow sprinkles, chocolate jimmies and chocolate chips," 8-year-old Arona Jones said.

Rowland and Jackson said building a successful business also means giving back. They frequently bring their ice cream truck to schools, churches and nonprofit events, offering free or discounted treats.

"We just want to keep the love, keep, you know, just balance everything in the community because without the community you don't have a business," Jackson said.

As Scoops 'N' Smiles celebrates 10 years in business, the brothers say their mission remains the same: spreading positivity and bringing smiles to their customers.

"We started one shop, never pictured the second shop, ended up with the Chester County's biggest catering company with our ice cream truck," Rowland said. "Hopefully we're just still scooping for another 10 years."