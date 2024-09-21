PennDOT's bridge deck repairs will close part of Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia on I-76 East for 3 weeks

Why PennDOT will close part of Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia for 4 straight weekends

Why PennDOT will close part of Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia for 4 straight weekends

Why PennDOT will close part of Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia for 4 straight weekends

PennDOT's planned Schuylkill Expressway closure on I-76 East in the Grays Ferry neighborhood for this weekend has been canceled in an announcement from officials Saturday afternoon. The original four-week closure is now only three weeks.

Officials at PennDOT said the three-week closures are for bridge deck repair starting Friday, Sept. 27 to Sunday, Oct. 13.

The canceled closure was from Saturday at 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23 closing part of Schuylkill Expressway on I-76 East shortly after the Grays Ferry Avenue/University Avenue [Exit 346B] ramp to right before the 34th Street on ramp.

PennDOT officials will issue a new travel advisory for the next scheduled closure next Friday.

Here are the dates and times when the same section of the Schuylkill Expressway on I-76 East will be closed and detoured according to the release:

9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, to 6 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.

The closures will allow "PennDOT's contractors to repair sections of deteriorated concrete deck and resurface the structure that carries I-76 East [Schuylkill Expressway] over the Schuylkill River and CSX rail tracks, and the adjacent land structure that carries I-76 East over Grays Ferry Avenue, Wharton Street and Reed Street," officials said.

According to the release, there's a detour of Vine Street Expressway on I-676 East to I-95 South, or I-476 South to I-95 North and traffic will be directed to exit at Grays Ferry Avenue/University Avenue [Exit 346B] and use the University Avenue Bridge/34th Street to access the ramp to Schuylkill Expressway on I-76 East.

All ramps coming and going to the Schuylkill Expressway on I-76 East will be open during the closure. Even with the ramps being open, PennDOT officials still ask drivers to avoid the closure area during the weekend if possible due to backups.

Drivers can check for updates at 511PA.com.