School bus crashes into rowhomes in North Philadelphia; no students hurt

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
A school bus crashed into rowhomes in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, images from Chopper 3 show.

The bus could be seen right in front of several homes on Lehigh Avenue near 17th Street.

No students were aboard the bus, according to a spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

It wasn't clear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured. We've reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

