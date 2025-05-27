School bus crashes into rowhomes in North Philadelphia; no students hurt

A school bus crashed into rowhomes in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, images from Chopper 3 show.

The bus could be seen right in front of several homes on Lehigh Avenue near 17th Street.

No students were aboard the bus, according to a spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

It wasn't clear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured. We've reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.