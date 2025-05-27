School bus crashes into rowhomes in North Philadelphia; no students hurt
A school bus crashed into rowhomes in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, images from Chopper 3 show.
The bus could be seen right in front of several homes on Lehigh Avenue near 17th Street.
No students were aboard the bus, according to a spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia.
It wasn't clear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured. We've reached out to authorities for more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.