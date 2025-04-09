2 drivers hurt, no students injured on Route 896 in New Castle County, Delaware after crash involving school bus

Serious crash involving school bus shuts down Route 896 south in New Castle County, Delaware

Two drivers were injured after a crash involving a sedan and a school bus in New Castle County, Delaware, on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

First responders were dispatched just after 8 a.m. to the crash at Route 896 (Summit Bridge Road) and Brennan Boulevard, according to the New Castle County Paramedics.

The driver of the sedan, an 18-year-old woman, was trapped inside the car and pulled free after fire department crews "performed an extensive extrication" that lasted nearly two hours, NCCP said. The woman was flown by a state police helicopter to a hospital and placed in critical condition.

The crash injured the 75-year-old bus driver, who was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

In a social media post, Delaware State Police said Route 896 south (Summit Bridge Road) at Brennan Boulevard in Bear is closed because of the "serious" accident and that drivers should avoid the area.

Just before 9 a.m., the Appoquinimink School District posted on Facebook that the crash involved a bus that was transporting students to Appoquinimink High School.

County paramedics said 14 AHS students were aboard the bus and were not injured.

The school's post went on to say that school district leaders were on their way to the scene. In an update later in the morning, the district said all students who were on the bus at the time of the accident were taken to AHS or released to their families.