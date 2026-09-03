School bus crash in Washington Township leave 4 students, driver with minor injuries

A driver and four students were injured in a crash in Washington Township, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning, police said.

Washington Township Police Department

Washington Township Police Department

Authorities said the crash happened at Pitman Downer Road and Orion Way in Gloucester County around 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 2. Officers responded to the incident, which involved another vehicle.

A preliminary investigation found that the school bus was traveling across Pitman Downer Road toward Orion Way when it was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Pitman Downer Road, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Jefferson Hospital with minor injuries. Four children on the school bus were also taken to the hospital as a precaution with suspected minor injuries, police siad.

The crash remains under investigation.