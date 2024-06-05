Scattered but strong storms possible around Philadelphia Thursday, marginal risk for severe weather remains

Scattered storms have potential for heavy downpours and strong winds around Philadelphia Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While tornado warnings issued yesterday in Delaware and New Jersey expired Wednesday night, there's still a chance for some strong storms around the region Thursday.

In Salem County, New Jersey, a tornado warning expired at midnight. In New Castle County, Delaware, two tornado warnings were issued Wednesday evening, one of which lasted about 45 minutes.

According to the National Weather Service, storms from the first warning in New Castle County, which expired around 9 p.m., knocked down trees at Walker School Road and Fleming Landing Road/Route 9.

Severe weather also impacted parts of Maryland just west of Delaware Wednesday, where tornado warnings popped up across the state throughout the night.

The entire Delaware Valley remains under a Level 1, or marginal, risk for severe weather Thursday, meaning that any isolated or scattered storms that pop up have the potential for some severe impacts, like heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

A flood warning remains in effect for the Christina River at Cooch's Bridge in New Castle County, Delaware until 1:03 p.m. Minor flooding is possible in the area.

More scattered storms Thursday

Some scattered sprinkles can be expected around the region early Thursday morning, but the first thing you'll probably notice is the intense humidity.

Thanks to dew points over 70, the air will feel steamy and swampy throughout the day.

With the high humidity and some breaks of sun this afternoon, any storms that fire up today could turn briefly strong or severe. While there's potential for storms and showers basically at any time today, the peak time for strong storms to develop is around 4-5 p.m., during the warmest and most unstable part of the day.

Storms won't be widespread, but if areas that do get caught in an afternoon or evening storm could be hit with those heavy downpours and strong, gusty winds.

Weekend forecast

Once the unstable weather moves out on Friday and Saturday are shaping up to be dry and sunny.

Humidity levels will drop significantly, making things much more comfortable around the region with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday looks to be nice as well with sun and highs in the low 80s, though we're tracking the chance for a few pop-up showers later in the evening and heading into the early part of the week.

Thursday: High of 84, humid, PM storms

Friday: High of 83, low of 67, sunny and less humid

Saturday: High of 82, low of 60, sunny and nice

Sunday: High of 82, low of 64, sun, PM showers

Monday: High of 79, low of 62, some sun and possible showers

Tuesday: High of 80, low of 61, mostly sunny

Wednesday: High of 78, low of 61, shower chances