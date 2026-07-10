Philadelphia native Santino Harwood set to play in HBCU Swingman Classic during MLB All-Star Week

Mayfair native Santino Harwood's lifelong passion for baseball began at just five years old.

"You just know when you fall in love with baseball," Harwood said.

The Roman Catholic High School graduate made a name for himself during his years at the school.

"My upperclassman years were really good," Harwood said. "I hit over .400 in high school both years and I just carried a lot of humbleness and maturity."

That maturity and talent caught the eye of Delaware State University Head Coach Pedro Swann. Before long, Harwood committed to play shortstop for the Hornets.

"There's a bunch of great supporters around you when you step onto campus, so I fell in love with it instantly," said Harwood.

But the joy Harwood played with was temporarily lost after he tore two ligaments in his ankle and was sidelined for the rest of his freshman year.

"He was just coming into his own — hitting over .300, stealing bases, playing solid defense, and when the season got cut short, it hurt the team because he's a leader on the infield," Swann said.

Harwood kept working — and made a big comeback in his sophomore year.

"He played with a chip on his shoulder because he didn't have the chance to complete his first year, so he had an awesome year at the plate," Swann said.

Harwood's stellar sophomore season will be capped off with the opportunity to play in the HBCU Swingman Classic, giving him the chance to show off his talents on a national stage here in Philadelphia.

"Pure excitement knowing I get to play in front of my city," Harwood said. "It was a blessing!"

Harwood says he hopes the showcase will be a major learning opportunity.

"I'm just gonna be all ears every inning," Harwood said. "I'm playing in front of Jimmy Rollins, Rickie Weeks, so anything I can learn even from my teammates around me and show what I can do on the field — it's gonna be great!"

Both Harwood and Swann hope his play on the national stage will be a home run for DSU.

"It's huge for the program, it's huge for him," Swann said. "I'm probably more excited than his family. I always tell him before the game, 'it's Tino time', so it's really gonna be 'Tino time' on July 10."