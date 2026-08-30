Sanchez sharp, Schwarber, Turner have 10th-inning hits in Philadelphia Phillies' win over Los Angeles Angels

Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead RBI single and Trea Turner had a two-run single in a three-run 10th inning in the Philadelphia Phillies' 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Phillies closer Jhoan Duran (2-4) threw a scoreless ninth and gave up an unearned run in the 10th as Philadelphia won for the 12th time in 14 games. The Angels have lost six straight.

The top of the 10th began with automatic runner Brandon Marsh getting thrown out at third on J.T. Realmuto's grounder to short off Angels reliever Trevor Martin (0-1). Justin Crawford singled, advancing Realmuto to third.

Schwarber blooped an RBI single to left-center for a 2-1 lead, Crawford taking third and Schwarber second on the throw. Turner squibbed a grounder through the right side of a drawn-in infield for a two-run single and a 4-1 lead.

Angels shortstop Zach Neto capped a 12-pitch at-bat in the eighth with a solo homer off Phillies reliever Jonathan Bowlan, tying the score 1-all and snapping a string of 30 consecutive innings without an extra-base hit for the Angels.

Neto's 23rd homer spoiled a superb start by Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez, who allowed two hits, struck out eight–bringing his season total to 202–and walked one in seven innings to lower his ERA to 2.52.

The Phillies blew a chance to tack on to a 1-0 lead in the eighth, an inning that began with a Turner single and stolen base and a Harper walk. Turner was caught off the second-base bag and picked off.

Harper took second and third on a wild pitch, but Luis Arraez grounded to first, Harper holding. Harper was called safe on a daring steal of home off Martin, but the call was overturned by replay, ending the inning.

Angels starter Ryan Johnson managed to give up one run in five innings despite issuing four of his five walks and throwing 60 of his 88 pitches in the first two innings. The Phillies took a 1-0 lead in the second when Alex Bohm singled, Bryson Stott walked and Marsh hit an RBI single.

Up next

Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (10-5, 3.40 ERA) was set to face Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi (0-4, 6.25) on Sunday in the series finale.