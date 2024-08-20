Flyers to terminate Ryan Johansen's contract over "material breach"

Matvei Michkov set to join Philadelphia Flyers after release from KHL team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers have started the process of terminating center Ryan Johansen's contract for what the team is calling a "material breach."

The Flyers placed Johansen on unconditional waivers Monday to terminate his contract.

Philadelphia said it would not comment further.

According to SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman, Johansen is "expected to grieve this termination." The veteran was scheduled to make $8 million in 2024-25, the final season of an eight-year, $64 million contract he signed in 2017 with the Nashville Predators.

The Flyers acquired Johansen before the March trade deadline, but the 32-year-old never played for the team because of a hip injury. Philadelphia tried to waive Johansen and send him to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL after the trade but couldn't due to his injury.

During his end-of-season press conference in April, Flyers general manager Danny Briere said he didn't expect Johansen to be back with the organization in 2024-25.

"We're dealing on the medical side with him," Briere said. "I think the No. 1 thing for him is to get him back to be able to play at this time. He doesn't think he can play hockey."

Johansen scored 13 goals and 23 points in 63 games with the Colorado Avalanche last season before the trade.