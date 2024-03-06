Philadelphia Flyers trade Sean Walker to Colorado Avalanche for Ryan Johansen, 1st-round pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday traded defenseman Sean Walker and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick to the Colorado Avalanche for center Ryan Johansen and a conditional 2025 first-round pick.

According to multiple reports, including NHL.com's Adam Kimelman and Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, the 2025 first-round pick carries top-10 protection. The Flyers then placed Johansen on waivers, according to The Athletic.

The Flyers acquired Walker from the Los Angeles Kings last summer as part of the three-team trade that sent Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Walker came to Philadelphia along with goalie Cal Peterson and defensive prospect Helge Grans.

Walker, 26, scored six goals and 22 points and was a plus-9 in 63 games with the Flyers.

The right-handed defenseman is in the final year of a four-year, $10.6 million contract.

Johansen, 31, has 13 goals and 23 points in 63 games with Colorado this season. According to CapFriendly, Johansen has an $8 million cap hit and has one year left on his eight-year, $164 million contract he signed with the Nashville Predators in 2017.

Philadelphia now has two first-round and two second-round picks in the 2025 NHL draft. The Flyers added the second second-round pick in 2025 earlier this season when they traded Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks for Jamie Drysdale.

Wednesday's trade comes two days before Friday's NHL trade deadline.