Phillies World Series champs Ryan Howard, Shane Victorino to coach newest Banana Ball teams

From teammates to rivals, Shane Victorino and Ryan Howard are now coaches for the newest banana ball teams.

"For me it was a no brainer to be able to join it," said Ryan Howard.

"The Big Piece" will serve as the Primetime Coach for the Indianapolis Clowns and "The Flyin' Hawaiian" will do the same for Loco Beach Coconuts, a role reserved for retired MLB players.

They will bring their star-power to big games.

The two teams will match up at Citizens Bank Park for the Banana Ball World Tour in August 2027, and there is still time to enter in the ticket lottery.

Banana Ball is baseball at its core, but it's sprinkled with special rules and endless entertainment.

Last year, the Savannah Bananas played at Citizens Bank Park to a sold out crowd.

Win or lose, every fan enjoys the game and leaves with memories.

"You forget about what the score is because it's such a fun filled energetic night from start to finish," Victorino said.