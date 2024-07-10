Runaway pig captured after escaping onto Schuylkill Expressway near King of Prussia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There's no place like home! A pig named Dorothy is recovering at home after she escaped from her trailer on the highway near King of Prussia Wednesday afternoon.

Allyson Stephens was taking Dorothy and another rescue pig to the veterinarian when Dorothy got out of the trailer on the ramp from Route 202 to I-76 eastbound. Bystanders and Pennsylvania State Police officers helped Stephens, a volunteer with Eastern Snouts Pig Adoption, get Dorothy back into the trailer with a little tush push.

Dorothy is a Mangalica, a Hungarian breed of domestic pig, and has curly hair. She had some road rash but no other injuries from her adventure.

Chopper 3 was overhead as the team who captured Dorothy celebrated with hugs when the job was done.

CBS News Philadelphia