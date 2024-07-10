Watch CBS News
Local News

Runaway pig captured after escaping onto Schuylkill Expressway near King of Prussia

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There's no place like home! A pig named Dorothy is recovering at home after she escaped from her trailer on the highway near King of Prussia Wednesday afternoon. 

Allyson Stephens was taking Dorothy and another rescue pig to the veterinarian when Dorothy got out of the trailer on the ramp from Route 202 to I-76 eastbound. Bystanders and Pennsylvania State Police officers helped Stephens, a volunteer with Eastern Snouts Pig Adoption, get Dorothy back into the trailer with a little tush push

Dorothy is a Mangalica, a Hungarian breed of domestic pig, and has curly hair. She had some road rash but no other injuries from her adventure. 

Chopper 3 was overhead as the team who captured Dorothy celebrated with hugs when the job was done. 

People hug after a pig was pushed into a trailer after escaping onto the highway
CBS News Philadelphia
Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.