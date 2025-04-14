Residents and business owners say rats are growing problem in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood

Residents are voicing their frustration about a growing rat problem in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood. The pesky rodents have invaded a shopping plaza dumpster, and now they're showing up in people's backyards.

CBS News Philadelphia spotted half a dozen rats feasting on the food next to the dumpster at Ridge Avenue and Martin Street, which is several blocks from Roxborough Memorial Hospital.

Eric Sidener lives in the neighborhood behind the dumpster. He's concerned because the rats dug a tunnel from the shopping plaza to his backyard.

"They're disgusting," Sidener said. "Rats spread disease, right? That's maybe the biggest actual concern, but just seeing them around is just gross."

Several rodent bait stations have been placed around the dumpster, but one restaurant owner who declined to speak on camera said they're not working. He said the rats are a growing problem and he's worried they could drive customers away.

"Multiplying, breeding, pooping. You could end up with them in your household," Ashley Turner from Wilmington said. "Nobody wants them in your household."

On Monday, two workers from the City of Philadelphia's Department of Sanitation came to inspect the dumpster and talk to business owners. That wasn't the only visit from city officials.

"The Health Department's Vector Control Unit visited the site today and treated the affected areas," the city said in a statement. "They will continue to monitor the location weekly and complete follow-up inspections and treatments as needed."

Residents are hoping for a long-term solution.

"I think it's going to take everyone in this neighborhood," Sidener said. "One way or another, we will have to find all the holes and block them up and get rid of the rats."