Woman killed in "freak accident" after strong winds possibly knock down pole at Philadelphia high school

Woman killed in "freak accident" in Roxborough after strong winds possibly knock down light pole

A woman in her 70s was killed in a "freak accident" after strong winds on Thursday possibly knocked down a light pole in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood, police sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the track at Roxborough High School, around 11 a.m.

Sources said the woman was walking on the track around the football field when she was hit by a 20 to 30-foot wooden light pole.

CBS News Philadelphia was told police have reviewed security camera video of the incident and believe high winds may have led to the pole coming down.

The woman has not been identified but sources said she normally walks on the track at Roxborough High School.

The track in Roxborough will also be closed to the public indefinitely.

Philadelphia School District officials said they are inspecting all wooden poles on school district property across the city.

A spokesperson from the School District of Philadelphia released a statement about the incident Thursday evening saying, "A tragic incident unfortunately occurred this morning on the football field outside Roxborough High School that claimed the life of a Roxborough community member."

"The Philadelphia Police Department (PPD), first responders and the District's Office of School Safety were called and are assessing the situation," the spokesperson said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the neighbor and their family at this time."

"The School District of Philadelphia values the safety of our students, staff, and community members, and we are committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming school community," said the spokesperson in the release. "We are committed to working with appropriate agencies to inspect and assess wooden poles across District facilities and suspending all outdoor activities on Roxborough's field until further notice."